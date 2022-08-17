Veteran Cincinnati Reds slugger and Canadian baseball legend Joey Votto is set to have season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

Joey Votto announces that he will undergo season-ending surgery on Friday to repair a torn rotator cuff. pic.twitter.com/OVirCZaB7L — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) August 17, 2022

The 38-year-old Votto, who recently played in his 1,989th career game to set a new Canadian record, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Votto is hitting .205 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs over 91 games in 2022, his 16th season with Reds.

Cincinnati selected the Toronto native in the second round of the 2002 MLB Draft and has gone on to make six All-Star appearances as well as winning the National League MVP award in 2010, hitting .324 with 37 homers and 113 RBIs over 150 games.

For is career, Votto is hitting .297 with 342 home runs and 1,106 RBIs over 1,991 games. Votto also owns a career on-base percentage of .412 and a slugging percentage of .513.

Votto has led the Reds to four playoff appearances.

The Reds have been one of the worst teams in the MLB this season, sitting second last in the NL Central with a 46-70 record.