Joey Votto is set to embark on his 17th big league season with the Cincinnati Reds and general manager Nick Krall hopes his 39-year-old first baseman will spend the entirety of his career with the team.

But Krall told The Athletic's Jim Bowden that he would consider dealing the Etobicoke, Ont. native to his hometown Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline should Votto ask and the Reds find themselves out of playoff contention.

Nick Krall #Reds GM told us their plan is for Joey Votto to finish his career as a Red. However, if the Reds are out of it at the trade deadline and Votto came to them and asked if they would trade him home to Toronto #BlueJays..he said he would consider under those circumstances — Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 (@JimBowdenGM) March 20, 2023

Votto was originally taken in the second round of the 2002 MLB Amateur Draft out of Richview Collegiate. He would go on to make his big league debut in 2007.

A six-time All-Star, Votto became the third Canadian to win a Most Valuable Player award, following in the footsteps of Larry Walker (1997) and Justin Morneau (2006).

In 91 games last season, Votto batted .205 with 11 home runs, 41 runs batted in and an OPS of .689.

Votto's .926 career OPS is 48th all-time and third among active players behind Mike Trout (1.002) and Aaron Judge (.977).

The Reds have made the playoffs four times during Votto's career, most recently in 2020, but have never won a postseason series. Their last playoff series victory came in 1995.

The Reds open their 2023 campaign on Mar. 30 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.