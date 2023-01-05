The Cincinnati Reds have turned the page on their most expensive free-agent signing in club history.

The team officially released infielder Mike Moustakas on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Moustakas spent the past three seasons with the team after signing a four-year, $64 million deal ahead of the 2020 season. He was designated for assignment on Dec. 22 after the signing of catcher Curt Casali.

A three-time All-Star with the Kansas City Royals with whom he spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career with and with whom he won the 2015 World Series, Moustakas's time with the Reds was marred by injury. The Los Angeles native finishes his tenure with the team having appeared in only 184 games across three seasons.

In 2022, Moustakas batted .214 with seven home runs, 25 runs batted in and an OPS of .640.

The Reds remain on the hook for Moustakas's $18 million salary in 2023.