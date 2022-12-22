The Cincinnati Reds announced the signing of veteran Wil Myers to a one-year deal on Thursday.

The deal comes with a mutual option for 2024.

The #Reds today signed 1B/OF Wil Myers to a 1-year contract through the 2023 season with a mutual option for 2024.



Welcome to Reds Country, @wilmyers❗️ pic.twitter.com/B7Fp65I3Y7 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) December 22, 2022

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is worth $7.5 million and can go up to $9.5 million by hitting certain playing-time benchmarks or through a trade.

Outfielder Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a one-year, $7.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN. The deal jumps to $9.5 million based on playing time or if he's traded. There's a mutual option for the 2024 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2022

The 32-year-old Myers, who can play at first base or anywhere in the outfield, spent the past eight seasons with the San Diego Padres and was an All-Star in 2016.

In 2022, he appeared in 77 games, batting .261 with seven home runs, 41 runs batted in and an OPS of .713.

A native of Thomasville, NC, Myers spent the first two seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays with whom he won the 2013 American League Rookie of the Year.