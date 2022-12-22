28m ago
Reds ink veteran 1B/OF Myers to one-year deal
The Cincinnati Reds announced the signing of veteran Wil Myers to a one-year deal on Thursday. The deal comes with a mutual option for 2024.
TSN.ca Staff
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is worth $7.5 million and can go up to $9.5 million by hitting certain playing-time benchmarks or through a trade.
The 32-year-old Myers, who can play at first base or anywhere in the outfield, spent the past eight seasons with the San Diego Padres and was an All-Star in 2016.
In 2022, he appeared in 77 games, batting .261 with seven home runs, 41 runs batted in and an OPS of .713.
A native of Thomasville, NC, Myers spent the first two seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays with whom he won the 2013 American League Rookie of the Year.