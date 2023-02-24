B.C., Nova Scotia move into Scotties playoffs with tiebreaker wins

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — B.C.'s Clancy Grandy and Nova Scotia's Christina Black won tiebreakers Friday morning at the Canadian women's curling championship to advance to playoffs.

Black stole a point in an extra end to beat Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card team 7-6.

Nova Scotia moves on with a steal in the extra. pic.twitter.com/i2MIsVwes9 — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) February 24, 2023

Grandy defeated Quebec's Laurie St-Georges 8-3.

B.C. faces six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba and Nova Scotia meets three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario in afternoon elimination games.

Team BC are moving on to the playoffs after an 8-3 win over Quebec. #STOH2023 pic.twitter.com/lPbh1mSVY0 — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) February 24, 2023

The winners advance to the evening draw against Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville and defending champion Kerri Einarson.

The final four teams will be seeded for Saturday's Page playoff in the evening draw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.