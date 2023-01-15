Grandy defeats Brown in BC final, will be home province team at Kamloops Scotties

Clancy Grandy will skip the hometown team at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Vancouver foursome defeated Kamloops' Team Corryn Brown 10-9 in a dramatic extra end provincial final on Sunday and will represent British Columbia at the Scotties for the first time in their careers.

Brown trailed 3-0 after two ends before putting up a five-spot in the third end to take a three-point advantage. The two sides battled back and forth with Brown having a chance to win it with a deuce in the 10th. Grandy forced Brown to one and then scored a single with hammer in the extra to capture the championship.

Team Grandy had lost twice to Team Brown at this week's BC Scotties heading into Sunday's final.

The 32-year-old is joined by Kayla MacMillan at third, Lindsay Dubue at second and Sarah Loken at lead.

Grandy has been to one Scotties, serving as an alternate for Chelsea Carey in 2021.

The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts takes place in Kamloops, B.C., from Feb. 17-26. Keep track with all the Scotties and Tim Hortons Brier playdowns results, HERE.