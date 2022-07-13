Giroux on signing with the Sens: 'I think I'm going to fit right in'

Yet another big name is joining the Ottawa Senators.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Sens have agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million deal with forward Claude Giroux. The deal carries a $6.5 million cap hit.

According to CapFriendly, Giroux's deal contains no signing bonuses and is not back or front-loaded.

The 34-year-old scored 21 goals and had 65 points in 75 games last season split between the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.

A first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Flyers at the 2006 NHL Draft, Giroux spent 15 seasons in Philadelphia. A seven-time NHL All-Star, he captained the Flyers from January 2013 until he was dealt in a blockbuster deal to the Panthers in March 2022. Internationally, he won gold with Canada at the 2008 World Juniors, 2015 worlds and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

He is coming off an eight-year, $66.2 million contract with an average annual value of $8.2 million.

The Hearst, Ont., native has 294 goals and 923 points in 1,018 career NHL games split between the Flyers and Panthers.

Giroux's addition comes on the heels of Ottawa dealing for goaltender Cam Talbot and forward Alex DeBrincat at last week's NHL Draft. The team also shipped goaltender Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this week.