D.J. Uiagalelei's time with Clemson appears at its end.

The 21-year-old quarterback has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, The Athletic's Max Olson reports.

A native of Inland Empire, CA, Uiagalelei was the Tigers' starter for most of the past two seasons following Trevor Lawrence's exit for the NFL.

He appeared in 13 games this season, throwing for 2,521 yards on 229-for-370 passing with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 545 yards on the ground on 145 carries with another seven TDs.

In Saturday's 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship game, Uiagalelei made a cameo appearance with Cade Klubnik getting the start.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday with a great deal of movement expected.