Elijah Moore is on the move.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cleveland Browns have acquired the wide receiver along with the 74th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the New York Jets in exchange for the No. 42 pick.

Sources: The #Browns are trading for #Jets speedy WR Elijah Moore. A new threat in Cleveland.



Terms: It's pick No. 42 for Moore and pick 74. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

Moore, 22, was the 34th overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Ole Miss.

He appeared in 16 games last season, recording 37 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown.

Last October, Moore sought a trade away from the team citing his low usage, but one wasn't granted one until Wednesday,

The trade was the second transaction involving the Jets' receiving corps on Wednesday with the team signing free-agent wideout Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal earlier in the day.