CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns ended their stadium naming rights partnership with FirstEnergy Corp. after 10 years, and will return to their lakefront stadium being called Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The sides announced the agreement Thursday. Terms and conditions were not disclosed.

FirstEnergy's partnership with the NFL franchise came under scrutiny after the utility company admitted to paying bribes to Ohio lawmakers. There had been a push by some city and state officials for the Browns to sever ties.

"We’ve had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community,” said Dave Jenkins, COO of Haslam Sports Group founded by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives.”

It's not yet clear if the Browns will re-open bidding for its stadium name.

The Haslams have publicly offered their commitment to renovating the 67,000-seat stadium, which was built in the same area as Cleveland Municipal Stadium and opened in 1999 when the Browns returned to the league as an expansion team.

