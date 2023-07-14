Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber had an MRI on his right elbow/forearm and will not make his next scheduled start, manager Terry Francona said via Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

Meisel adds the team is awaiting test results and has not yet put Bieber on the injured list.

Bieber pitched into the seventh inning during his last start before the All-Star Break on Sunday, allowing four earned runs in a loss to the last-place Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has made 19 starts for Cleveland so far this season, pitching to a 3.77 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 117.0 innings pitched.

Bieber has spent all six of his MLB seasons with the Guardians and is a two-time All-Star. He also won the Cy Young and the pitching triple crown in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.