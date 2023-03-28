Andres Gimenez's future is with the Cleveland Guardians.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team has reached a seven-year, $106.5 million extension with the All-Star second baseman.

Andrés Giménez's contract extension with the Guardians will be for seven years and $106.5 million and includes a club option for the 2031 season, sources tell ESPN. The deal starts next year and covers Giménez's three arbitration years and potentially five free agent seasons. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 28, 2023

The deal begins with the 2024 season and comes with a club option for 2031.

Gimenez, 24, had a breakout campaign in 2022, batting .297 with 17 home runs, 69 runs batted in and an OPS of .837.

The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native finished sixth in American League Most Valuable Player voting and Gimenez's strong defensive play also earned him his first Gold Glove.

An international free agent signing in 2015, Gimenez was traded to Cleveland ahead of the 2021 season from the New York Mets as part of the Francisco Lindor trade.

Still in pre-arbitration, Gimenez was scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in 2027.