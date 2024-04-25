Clippers guard Elijah Harkless signs with Saskatchewan Rattlers

Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the club signed 6-foot-3 California-native Elijah Harkless for the 2024 season. The American guard made his professional debut with the Ontario Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers affiliate) during the 2023-24 NBA G League season under the leadership of Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Larry Abney.

“We are really excited about signing an emerging talent like EJ,” said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. “He has just begun to scratch the surface of what he can do as a professional basketball player. The CEBL is seen as a league where potential future NBA players emerge, and with the high-ceiling EJ has, he is definitely in that category.”

Harkless made his professional debut with the Ontario Clippers after being selected 23rd overall in the 2023 NBA G League Draft. During his rookie season, he played 20 games while averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 22.6 minutes and shooting 47.5% from the field. Harkless set professional career game-highs of 25 points (Jan. 29), eight rebounds (twice), 11 assists (twice), and three steals (Mar. 7). He ranked third on the roster for three-point shooting with 26 made shots while shooting 42.6 from behind the arc. Harkless will make his international debut with Saskatchewan Rattlers this May.

“I am excited for the opportunity to play in a new country, expand my game, and help the Rattlers win a championship,” said Harkless.

Prior to his professional career, Harkless attended Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California. As a senior, he led the team to a 30-4 record with a third-place finish in the CIF Southern Section Open Division Tournament. Harkless was named to the All-Baseline First Team and Sun-Daily Bulletin All-Area Team.

The California-native made his NCAA debut with the Cal State Northridge Matadors where he played 51 games over two seasons averaging 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 23.6 minutes with 25 appearances in the starting line-up. As a sophomore, he became the first CSUN player to record a triple-double (22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) on January 4, and the first player since 2005 to secure 54 steals in a single-season.

As a junior, he transferred to play with the Oklahoma University Sooners where he started 40 of the 49 games played over two seasons averaging 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 28.8 minutes. As a junior, the Sooners won the 2021 Big 12 Tournament which led them to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament as an eighth seed in the West region. Harkless appeared as a starter in both games during the tournament – registering a double-double in the first round (16 points and 10 rebounds) to advance the Sooners into the second round. As a senior with Oklahoma he was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and a Myrtle Beach Invitational Honorable Mention.

For his final NCAA season, Harkless transferred to UNLV where he started in all 32 games averaging a career-high 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 31.0 minutes. He led his team in total points (611), total rebounds (163), total assists (108), total minutes (991), and total games (32). During his final season, he was recognized as All-Mountain West Conference Second Team, USBWA All-District Team, and NABC All-District (17) Second Team.

Elijah Harkless will reunite with his Clippers coach in Saskatchewan this May while joining the newly assembled roster consisting of Emmanuel Bandoumel, Cody John, Maurice Calloo, Adong Makuoi, and 2023 Rattlers Defensive Player of the Year - Anthony Tsegakele. The Rattlers added three familiar faces concluding the 2024 CEBL Draft with Alexander Dewar, Isaac Simon, and Elias Ralph with the third-overall pick. The franchise will continue to unveil the 2024 roster leading up to their Training Camp in mid-May.

The full 2024 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a full 20-game slate with one potential home playoff game and Championship Weekend (CW24) happening in Montréal, QC from August 9-11, 2024.

