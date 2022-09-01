Club Brugge was in talks with Toronto FC regarding Canadian forward Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and while nothing will happen on transfer deadline day Wednesday, Brugge is high on him going forward, reports Tom Bogert of MLS.

The 18-year-old from Brampton, Ont., trained in the winter with EPL clubs Liverpool and Arsenal.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti tweets that in a discussion with Brugge CEO Vincent Mannaert in May, Mannaert said his club strives to showcase talent from around the world and offered high praise for Canada's crop of youngsters.

Marshall-Rutty has appeared in 13 games so far this MLS season -- starting four -- and has recorded three shots on goal.

In 25 career MLS games, he has one assist and 11 shots on goal.