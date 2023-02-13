Cody Fajardo, who quarterbacked the Saskatchewan Roughriders for three seasons, took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt goodbye to Roughriders fans as he embraces a new chapter in his Canadian Football League career.

"It's been incredibly difficult to come up with the words to express how appreciative my family and I are of you all," the 30-year-old California native began.

"From the countless messages, to the extremely thoughtful gifts for our son Luca, you have truly made [my wife] Laura and I feel like Royalty. After signing in 2019 I had no idea what was to come, but I know one thing I wanted to do everything I could to be a part of this community and fully embrace the Saskatchewan way. From the corn dog craze, to the sprinkles of Jesus, we will always be filled with amazing memories and a lot of victories."

The University of Nevada product signed with the Green and White in 2019 following a season with the BC Lions (2018) and two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17).

In his first season as a starter with the Riders, Fajardo threw for a league-leading 4,302 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His efforts guided the Roughriders to a West-Division best 15-3 record and lost only one game at home. Fajardo was named a West division All-Star, a CFL All-Star and named the West Division’s Most Outstanding Player.

After securing a first-round bye, Fajardo threw for 366 yards and an interception in the Roughriders' Western Final loss to the eventual Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"Our hearts will always be tied to the Heartland, and having our son Luca be born in Saskatchewan is something l am beyond proud of and I know he will be as well. I gave you everything I had, from the injuries, to the blood, sweat and tears, I laid it all on the line for this province. It's unfortunate it has to end this way and not with a parade and confetti. Thank you for taking me in as one of your own! I will never forget my time with all of you wonderful fans. Now a new chapter has begun, and I am so ready for it!" Fajardo concluded.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported earlier in February that it's very likely Fajardo will join the Montreal Alouettes as a free agent once the team is in position to sign off on a deal.

Earlier on Monday, the Roughriders signed American QB Shea Patterson to a deal.

In 92 career CFL games, Fajardo has completed 944 passes for 11,046 yards, 53 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

The CFL's free agency period opens Feb. 14 at noon ET.