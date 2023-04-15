Owen Sound Attack forward Colby Barlow and Kelowna Rockets winger Andrew Cristall headline the group of 22 players representing Canada at the 2023 World Under-18 Championship, set to begin Thursday in Switzerland.

Barlow is ranked No. 7 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's Draft List for 2023 while Cristall is ranked No. 9.

Barlow had a career-season with the Attack where he registered 46 goals and 79 points in 59 games and added three goals in four games in their first-round loss to the Ottawa 67's. The 6-foot winger also helped Canada to a Hlinka Gretzky Cup win in 2022 where he had two goals and five points in five games.

Cristall registered 39 goals and 95 points in 54 games with the Rockets this season and added a goal in four games during their Round 1 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds. The 5-foot-10 forward was also a part of Canada's winning Hlinka Gretzky Cup team last year where he had a goal and six points in five games.

"We are excited to unveil the 22 players who will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, as we believe this group brings a lot of talent and experience from the Canadian Hockey League and international competition," director of player personnel Alan Millar said in a statement. "We know this group is excited for the opportunity to compete for a gold medal [and] represent Canada with pride in Switzerland."

Other notable players on the team include Oshawa Generals forward Callum Ritchie, University of Connecticut forward Matthew Wood, Hamilton Bulldogs forward Nick Lardis, Tri-City Americans defenceman Lukas Dragicevic, Kelowna Rockets defenceman Caden Price, Guelph Storm defenceman Cameron Allen, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defenceman Andrew Gibson, and Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Carson Bjarnason, who are all projected to be taken early in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Also appearing on this roster are forwards Macklin Celebrini and Tanner Howe, who are top prospects in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The roster is made up of eight players from the WHL, 11 players from the OHL, and one player each from the QMJHL, NCAA, and USHL.

Canada – having won four gold medals since 2002 – begin their tournament on Thursday and will play Germany, Slovakia, and Czechia in the preliminary round. The tournament wraps up with the bronze and gold medal games on April 30.

Canada's World U-18 Team