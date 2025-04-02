Colby Barlow is ecstatic at the idea of continuing his hockey career at the next level in Canada.

The Orillia, Ont., native was drafted 18th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2023 and says playing in Canada is a point of pride.

“As a Canadian kid, going to a Canadian team is pretty special and a dream come true,” said Barlow. “I grew up watching Hockey Night in Canada with my family and to continue to be a part of that is pretty cool. Being able to stay in Canada and representing my country is super, super special to stay in that realm.

“There’s still lots of work ahead to get to that point, but I’m looking forward to that.”

Barlow got his first experience with the Jets in the summer of 2023 when he participated in the team’s rookie camp. However, once the full team training camp began, Barlow had an illness that limited his participation.

He got his first full experience with the NHL club last off-season, which allowed him to watch closely and learn from veteran NHL players.

“The first camp was a bit of a roller coaster for me. I was able to participate in the rookie tournament, where I learned a whole lot,” said Barlow. “I participated in the first day of training came but then I got sick. It put a damper on camp for me because I wasn’t able to participate.

“The second time around was awesome because I was able to participate the entire time. I got into a few preseason games where I could learn and play with some of the guys. It was a great experience for me.”

Barlow specifically mentioned keeping an eye on long time Jets veterans Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, and Adam Lowry. He made sure to watch how they conducted themselves both on the ice and in the weight room, while taking advice on how to properly prepare himself as a professional.

Lowry also took the time to sit down with Barlow to discuss what has worked for him in his career and what hasn’t.

“I talked to him about his development and his path, which was helpful to hear,” said Barlow. “I could take a lot from that. I was trying to look at the road ahead, how they got there and what to do to keep themselves there every day.”

Barlow was returned back to the Ontario Hockey League after participating in two preseason games, recording a goal and two points.

The most valuable thing that Barlow took from his time was how players took care of themselves off the ice, which is something he wanted to take back with him to the OHL.

“It’s a lot of little habits and a lot of it is off the ice as much as on the ice,” said Barlow. “The guys there led by example and are always doing the right things and taking care of their bodies. How you take care of your body plays a massive role in how you perform, and I’ve seen a change in that aspect in myself this year.

“Continue to build those pro habits like sleep, hydration, and health is an asset. If you’re prepared off the ice, you’ll be prepared on the ice. When I check all those boxes, I have confidence when I step onto the ice.”

The 6-foot-1 winger’s 2024-25 campaign consisted of a lot of change for his life on the ice. After three seasons with the Owen Sound Attack, and captaining the team for two, he was traded to the Oshawa Generals to begin the season.

He joined an Oshawa team that made it all the way to the OHL Championship Series a year ago where they were swept by the London Knights.

Oshawa has 23 players returning from last year’s squad, including stars like Beckett Sennecke, Cal Ritchie, and Luca Marrelli. They’re trying to finish what they started last season.

“It’s a winning culture here, which is awesome to be a part of,” said Barlow. “They went to the finals last year and they don’t this year to end the way last year did. Most of them were there last year, so it’s great to learn and hear about their experiences."

The Generals are a team that is steeped in history with some of the best players to ever play the game having worn the sweater.

Oshawa has won the Memorial Cup five times, which is the most of any active OHL team. They also have won the J. Ross Robertson Cup 13 times and have had top-tier talent like Bobby Orr, Eric Lindros, and John Tavares go through their ranks.

The history of the Generals is not lost Barlow and the current team, who are hoping to add to the Generals’ legacy.

“It’s an honour to put on that jersey every single day,” said Barlow. There’s a lot of history with the team and it’s big winning culture here. I’m grateful to be a part of that and learn from it.

“I play as hard as I can every single night in front of an amazing fan base where almost every game is completely sold out. The support in the community is amazing and when I go to events, there’s all these people and smiles, which is just awesome to be a part of.”

Barlow recorded 32 goals and 61 points in 62 games to help the Generals to a 41-21-6 record and land in the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They are taking on the Brampton Steelheads in the first round of the playoffs and have a 2-1 series lead with Barlow putting up four goals and six points.

The East ended up being a tight race, with the Brantford Bulldogs finishing at the top with 93 points and then the Barrie Colts, Kingston Frontenacs, and Generals all finishing below them at 88 points.

Barlow knows that mistakes have to be limited playing against such good competition, but believes his team is up for the challenge.

“I think we stack up [against the top teams] pretty well,” said Barlow. “I’m really confident in our group how we prepare every day. The guys are so tight and it’s amazing to be part of such a family-type culture.

“It’s great to be in these tight situations. As a player, you get to learn how important every single game is and how important every single play is. Mistakes have to be so minimal because momentum can swing so easily.”

As Barlow is finding team success in Oshawa, he hasn’t forgotten about where he came from in his time in Owen Sound. Barlow played three seasons with the Attack, recording 116 goals and 184 points in 168 games.

He helped Owen Sound to three playoff appearances, but the team was never able to get past the first round.

Barlow attributes much of the success that he’s had on an individual level to the opportunities and confidence that the Attack and the Owen Sound community gave to him.

“Owen Sound is a special community for me because they took me in as a 16-year-old and gave me a lot of opportunities,” said Barlow. “The community is so tight and welcoming as a small market and it’s so special how everyone comes together and works together.

“They not only helped me learn how to be a good hockey player, but a good guy and person. They showed me a lot of great things those first few years. I’m super grateful to them and that city will always be in my heart.”