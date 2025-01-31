Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to perform at Invictus Games' opening ceremony

VANCOUVER - Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been added to the lineup for the opening ceremonies of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.

Games organizers announced Friday that the English vocalist will perform at B.C. Place Stadium on Feb. 8, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Katy Perry, Noah Kahan and Nelly Furtado.

Martin has been involved with the Games since they were founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in 2014, and composed the Invictus Anthem, used in the medal ceremonies at every Games.

Prince Harry started the Invictus Games to champion post-injury achievements of wounded, injured and sick military veterans and other service personnel.

Up to 550 athletes from 23 nations will compete at the Games in Vancouver and Whistler from Feb. 8-16.

This year's event includes winter adaptive sports such as skeleton, biathlon, skiing and snowboarding for the first time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.

