Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has suffered an oblique muscle injury and is undergoing further evaluation, tweets The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has suffered an oblique muscle injury and a timetable will be determined as he undergoes further evaluation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 27, 2022

A timetable for his return will be determined after that point.

The third-year guard played just over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 103-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, tallying nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

The son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony, the 22-year-old is averaging 15.5 points on 41.5 per cent shooting to go along with 4.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds in four games this season.

Orlando's loss to the Cavs pushed them to 0-5 on the season, joining the Sacramento Kings (0-3) and Los Angeles Lakers (0-4) as the NBA's only winless teams.