Caufield to travel with team, should be available vs. Senators

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will travel with the team to Ottawa and should be available for Wednesday's game against the Senators, the team announced on Tuesday.

L’attaquant Cole Caufield accompagnera l’équipe à Ottawa et devrait être disponible demain.



Caufield, 21, left Monday's 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames in the second period with an upper-body injury after being hit by Trevor Lewis while reaching for the puck.

He has 16 goals and 25 points in 28 games this season.

The Habs also gave injury updates on forwards Jonathan Drouin and Sean Monahan as well as defencemen Mike Matheson and David Savard.

Drouin is still considered day-to-day and will travel with the team to Ottawa. The team says he should be back soon. Monahan (lower-body) will be out two-to-three weeks.

Matheson (lower-body) is also considered day-to-day but will not travel with the team to Ottawa. Savard (upper-body) will be about for another two-to-three weeks.