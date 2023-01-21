Caufield to miss rest of season with shoulder injury: 'The heart and soul of our team'

The Montreal Canadiens announced this Saturday that forward Cole Caufield will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury.

Injury update on Cole Caufieldhttps://t.co/vLWOWn38D8 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 21, 2023

The 22-year-old will undergo surgery in the near future and the team will update about his recovery progress after the procedure.

Head coach Martin St. Louis said on Saturday that the winger had been playing hurt with an injury suffered earlier in the season and the decision was made following a medical update Friday night.

Caufield was on the ice for 17:41 on Thursday in the eventual 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Mosinee, Wisc., native appeared in 46 games this season with 26 goals and 10 assists for 36 total points. He is currently tied for 11th in the NHL in goal scoring.

Caufield is a pending restricted free agent this offseason after registering a career-high in goals this season and has acknowledged that his representatives have been talking to the team about a deal.

Forward Jonathan Drouin has been placed on injured reserve retroactively to Jan. 16. The Canadiens have recalled forward Alex Belzile from the AHL's Laval Rocket in a corresponding move.

The team also announced that forward Sean Monahan is skating at practice this morning in a no-contact jersey.