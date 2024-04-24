Forwards Cole Eiserman and James Hagens highlight the United States' roster at the men's U18 world championship in Finland from April 25 - May 5.

Eiserman, 17, recorded 49 goals and 77 points the the U.S. National U18 team this season and added 24 goals and 34 points in 24 games with the United States National Development Program in the USHL.

The 6-foot winger represented the United States at the 2023 men's U18 world championship, recording nine goals and 11 points in seven game to help lead the United States to a gold medal.

Eiserman is a top prospect in the 2024 NHL Draft and is ranked No. 8 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's March draft list and No. 4 on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's mid-season rankings.

The Newburyport, Mass, native committed to play at Boston University in the NCAA next season.

Hagens, 17, also represented the United States at last year's tournament, recording a goal and five points in seven games.

The 5-foot-10 centre recorded 30 goals and 80 points in 51 games with the U.S. National U18 team this season and also added 18 goals and 47 points in 26 games with the USNTDP in the USHL.

Hagens is considered to be a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft and is committed to play NCAA hockey at Boston College next season.

Full United States Roster:

Goaltenders:

Caleb Heil

Jack Parsons

Nick Kempf

Defencemen:

John Whipple

EJ Emery

Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen

Sam Laurila

Logan Hensler

Will Skahan

Forwards:

Brodie Ziemer

Teddy Stiga

Austin Baker

James Hagens

Kamil Bedarik

Trevor Connelly

Lucas Van Vilet

Brandan McMorrow

Christian Humphreys

LJ Mooney

Max Plante

Shane Vansaghi

Cole Eiserman