Cole Hutson's power play goal stood as the lone first-period marker as the United States holds a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Group A showdown at the World Junior Championship.

Canada came out of the gates quickly, pinning the Americans in their own zone for the first two minutes of the game, but they were unable to beat US goaltender Trey Augustine.

Sam Dickinson was called for tripping with just under seven minutes remaining in the first and Hutson scored on the ensuing power play at 13:02 of the first period, firing a shot from the slot passed a screened Carter George.

George got the start for Canada after earning shutouts in his first two tournament games against Finland and Germany. He made four stops in the period. Augustine stopped 10 shots for the Americans.