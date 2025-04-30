ALLEN - Cole Reschny scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in leading Canada to a 3-2 overtime win over Czechia on Wednesday in the quarterfinal of the under-18 men's world hockey championship.

Reschny scored 2:41 into overtime for the winner. His first of the game with 4:08 left in the second period knotted the score at 2-2 just 45 seconds after Adam Benak put the Czechs up 2-1.

Jackson Smith made it 1-1 for Canada with 20 seconds remaining in the first period. David Rozsival opened the scoring for Czechia at 6:06.

Jack Ivankovic made 22 saves in the win, while Frantisek Poletin stopped 37-of-40 shots in the opposite net.

The defending champion Canadians finished the preliminary round undefeated with an 8-1 win over Norway in Group A on Monday. Czechia, meanwhile, closed the prelims Monday with a 7-3 loss to Sweden in Group B.

The semifinals will take place on Friday, with the medal games on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.