The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday that both Dallas Stars defenceman Colin Miller and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Christian Wolanin have been issued fines due to incidents stemming from Monday night's game in which the Canucks were 5-4 overtime victors.

Dallas’ Colin Miller has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Elbowing Vancouver’s Nils Aman. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 28, 2023

Miller, 30, was not assessed a penalty on the play in question in which he elbowed Canucks forward Nils Aman. The $5,000 fine to Miller is the maximum allowable under the CBA.

A former member of the Buffalo Sabres, Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native has 13 points in 58 games.

Vancouver’s Christian Wolanin has been fined $2,027.03, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing Dallas’ Ty Dellandrea. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 28, 2023

Wolanin, 27, was fined $2,027.03 for a slash to Stars forward Ty Dellandrea. Wolanin's fine was also the maximum allowable. There was no penalty on the play.

A native of Quebec City, Wolanin is in his seventh NHL season and first with the Canucks. He's appeared in five games for the team this season, notching an assist.

Wolanin has previously suited up for the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres.