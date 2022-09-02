The College Football Playoff board of managers decided on a 12-team playoff on Friday, according to ESPN's College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel.

The 12-team model is expected to start in 2026, after the current contract, according to a source. There's still a chance that it could go earlier, but those details are complicated and would take some time to work out. https://t.co/sRWlmiDvbe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2022

Thamel adds that the 12-team model is expected to start in 2026, after the current contract expires.

