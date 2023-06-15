The Colorado Avalanche have acquired the rights to forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Dallas Stars and signed him to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season, it was announced Thursday.

The Stars are getting back future considerations in the deal.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent before the deal, Olofsson appeared in 28 games with the Stars last season, scoring one goal and adding three assists for four points.

He also had five goals and nine assists in 37 games for the AHL's Texas Stars last season.

The Helsingborg, Sweden native was selected in the fourth round (No. 98 overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.