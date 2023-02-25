2h ago
Bruins acquire F Bowers from Avs for G Kinkaid
The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.
TSN.ca Staff
Kinkaid, 33, has only appeared in one game this season, a Bruins' 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 12.
The 6-foot-2 netminder has an 8-7-4 record with the AHL's Providence Bruins with a .909 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average this season and is expected to report to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Kinkaid signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Bruins in the offseason.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Jersey Devils in 2011, Kinkaid has a career 70-58-21 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average split between the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and Bruins.
Bowers, 23, only appeared in one game with the Avalanche this season, a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10 and did not record a point.
The 6-foot-2 forward has four goals and 14 points with the AHL's Eagles this season.
Bowers signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Avalanche in March of 2019 and signed a one-year, $750,000 extension with the Avalanche in the off-season.