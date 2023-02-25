'The strongest team in the league just got stronger': Button on the Bruins trade of Orlov

The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.

Kinkaid, 33, has only appeared in one game this season, a Bruins' 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 12.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has an 8-7-4 record with the AHL's Providence Bruins with a .909 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average this season and is expected to report to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Kinkaid signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Bruins in the offseason.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Jersey Devils in 2011, Kinkaid has a career 70-58-21 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average split between the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and Bruins.

Bowers, 23, only appeared in one game with the Avalanche this season, a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10 and did not record a point.

The 6-foot-2 forward has four goals and 14 points with the AHL's Eagles this season.

Bowers signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Avalanche in March of 2019 and signed a one-year, $750,000 extension with the Avalanche in the off-season.