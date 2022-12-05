The Colorado Avalanche have placed forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Jayson Megna on waivers on Monday.

Galchenyuk, 28, signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Avalanche on Nov. 28 and did not record a point in three games with the club.

Drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft, Galchenyuk has 146 goals and 354 points in 646 career games split between the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Avalanche.

Megna, 32, did not record a point in 13 games with the Avalanche this season and has three goals and six points in nine games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2012 offseason, Megna has 10 goals and 25 points in 161 career games split between the Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Avalanche.