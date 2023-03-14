Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar announced Tuesday that forward Artturi Lehkonen will miss approximately four to six weeks with a broken finger.

The injuries keep piling up for playoff teams around the NHL. Avs head coach Jared Bednar, on his weekly radio show appearance, with the update here on Lehkonen ⤵️ https://t.co/qZ70Dn2bhB — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 14, 2023

"It'll be 4-6 weeks," said Bednar. "Maybe more. It's a huge loss. Good thing is it's his finger. It's his top hand and he can continue to train."

Bednar wasn't sure when the 27-year-old sustained the injury, but did say it happened on a shot during the Avs' 8-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. It was announced after the game that Lehkonen would return to Denver for surgery.

Lehkonen scored two goals, including the 100th of his career, in Monday's win. He left the game in the second period and did not return.

The Piikkio, Finland, native has 20 goals and 29 assists in 62 games this season.

Lehkonen was originally drafted by the Canadiens 55th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. Acquired by the Avalanche last season at the trade deadline, he helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup.

In 473 career games, he has 100 goals and 107 assists.