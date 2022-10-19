Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, head coach Jared Bednar announced Wednesday.

Landeskog, who has yet to play this season and was sidelined throughout training camp, underwent the surgery on Tuesday.

An update on Landeskog:



“Gabe Landeskog had surgery on his knee yesterday, and is expected to miss 12 weeks give or take.” pic.twitter.com/Nf4ybgvGr7 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 19, 2022

Landeskog's regular season ended last year when he had knee surgery in March. He returned for the playoffs and posted 11 goals and 20 points in 20 games as the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.

"'Landy' is dealing with an injury from last season, lower-body, and he's not ready to go," Bednar said last month when he announcing the forward would miss the start of the year. "We don't have a timetable yet for putting him on the ice.

"He won't skate anytime soon."

The 29-year-old scored 30 goals and posted 59 points in 51 games last season and was on pace for a career year before undergoing the surgery.

Landeskog is signed through the 2028-29 season at a cap hit of $7 million on the eight-year extension he signed last summer.

Selected second overall by the Avalanche in the 2011 NHL Draft, Landeskog has 248 goals and 571 points in 738 career games.