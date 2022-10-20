The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday, while the Seattle Kraken placed defenceman Michal Kempny on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

Hunt, 26, was waived by the Rangers on Wednesday. In three games this season with New York, he had one goal.

He is coming off a career season in 2021-22, recording six goals and 17 points in 76 games.

An undrafted free agent out of the Western Hockey League, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers in March 2016. In 168 career NHL games, the Cranbrook, B.C., product has 13 goals and 41 points.

Kempny, 32, has one goal in two games this season for the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. He signed a one-year, $750,000 deal as a free agent with the Kraken on July 24.

The Brno, Czechia native won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and has 15 goals and 63 points in 247 career NHL games.

Vancouver Canucks forward Phillip Di Giuseppe, who was waived on Wednesday, cleared.