Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar has been suspended one game for interference on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in Game 4 on Monday night.

The 24-year-old, who won the Norris and Conn Smythe trophies last year, will miss Game 5 with the series tied 2-2. He has one goal and three points in the series so far.

Colorado’s Cale Makar has been suspended for one playoff game for Interference against Seattle’s Jared McCann. https://t.co/FOhsme51Rf — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 25, 2023

Makar delivered a hit on McCann along the boards after the Kraken centre registered a short-handed shot in the first period. Makar was initially given a major penalty, but it was reduced to a minor upon review.

“Late hit. Really late. No puck in play. Our 40-goal scorer not available for the rest of the game,” Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said of the hit post-game.

McCann was down on the ice for several minutes before being helped to the bench and did not return. Hakstol said McCann has been ruled out of Game 5.

Makar called the injury “unfortunate,” and hoped McCann was OK.

“It was a hockey play. I’m assuming he was going to the corner because it was coming down. I didn’t really look. Just unfortunate how that happened,” Makar said.

McCann led Seattle with a career-high 40 goals and 70 points in the regular season. He had one assist in the first three games of the series.