Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar will be the cover athlete of EA Sports' NHL24, per the company.

All Hail Cale 🥬 #NHL24



Stanley Cup Champ, Norris Winner, and your official NHL 24 Cover Athlete



See the full reveal 8/16

➡️ https://t.co/PM1LlFQRAu pic.twitter.com/OFLox3Fym8 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 14, 2023

Makar, 24, is a three-time All-Star and 2021-22 Norris Trophy winner as the best defenceman in the NHL. He won the 2022 Stanley Cup with Colorado.

Couldn't be more excited to be on the cover for #NHL24. Honored to have this opportunity, @EASPORTSNHL.



Watch the full reveal 8/16 📷https://t.co/uVPywww7ge pic.twitter.com/DE5oRp4UdB — Cale Makar (@Cmakar8) August 14, 2023

The Calgary native said he "couldn't be more excited to be on the cover for NHL24," and added that he is "honoured to have this opportunity."

Makar takes over as cover athlete after Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks and Sarah Nurse of the Canadian women's team.

Other players to receive the honour in recent years include the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (NHL22, NHL20) and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.

Full information about the game will be unveiled in a presentation on August 16.