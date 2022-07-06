UFA goalie market sure to heat up summer movement

Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic is set to meet with Darcy Kuemper's agent, Ben Hankinson, on Wednesday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Kuemper, who backstopped the Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 this spring, is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 13.

The 32-year-old recorded a .921 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against average in 57 appearances with the Avalanche during the regular season. He had a 16-10-4 record in the playoffs with a .902 save percentage and a 2.57 goals-against average.

Kuemper was acquired by the Avalanche from the Arizona Coyotes last summer, shortly after the team's former starter, Philipp Grubauer, signed with the Seattle Kraken in free agency.

He is coming off a two-year, $9 million contract signed with the Coyotes in 2019.

A sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2009 NHL Draft, Kuemper has a career record of 143-95-36 with a .918 save percentage and 2.48 GAA in 299 games with the Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Coyotes, and Avalanche.