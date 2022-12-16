Columnist image

TSN Hockey Contributor

Cale Makar is the standard-bearer for the NHL’s younger generation.

Makar is No. 1 in Craig Button’s ranking of the Top 50 U-24 NHL-affiliated players and prospects who were 23 or younger as of the start of the NHL season Oct. 11.

Since then, the Colorado superstar has turned 24 and reached 200 career points faster than any defenceman in NHL history.

Makar, who plays the game at breakneck speed, reached the milestone in 195 games, 12 fewer than any other blueliner.

Teammate Nathan MacKinnon has famously said Makar could develop into the greatest defenceman ever.

Button doesn’t share that perspective but sees Makar ending up as one of the all-time greatest by career’s end.

“Makar has a brilliant future ahead of him,” says Button. “I think he could eventually be the third best defenceman behind Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom.”

Orr won eight consecutive Norris Trophies and Lidstrom won a total of seven best defenceman honours. Makar won his first last year and doubled down by winning the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP with the Stanley Cup champions.

Makar (6-20-26) is one of three players who earned AAA superstar status in Button’s grading – placing ahead of No. 2 Dallas left winger Jason Robertson (23-20-43) and No. 3 New Jersey centre Jack Hughes (16-19-35).

Robertson and Hughes lead a dazzling group of young Americans, with six of Button’s top 11 representing the stars and stripes. The others:  No. 7 Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger, No. 9 Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes, No. 10 Ottawa left winger Brady Tkachuk and No. 11 Anaheim centre Trevor Zegras

Montreal centre Nick Suzuki is No. 4 and the highest-ranked player from a Canadian team. The Canadiens and Ottawa Senators each have four players in the top 50, most among Canada-based clubs.

The Canadiens are Suzuki, No. 15 left winger Cole Caufield, No. 28 defenceman Kaiden Guhle and No. 39 left winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Senators are Tkachuk, No. 17 centre Tim Stutzle, No. 26 defenceman Jake Sanderson and No. 27 centre Josh Norris.

Dallas has three representatives in the top 10: Robertson, Oettinger, and No. 8 defenceman Miro Heiskanen. Button ranked Dallas’s collection of U-24 players as best in the league.

Ten countries are represented in Button’s ranking. Canada, USA, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Russia, Switzerland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Austria.

Three members of the Top 50 have turned 24 since season’s start: Makar, No. 6 Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and No. 45 Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 1-5

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
1. Cale Makar Colorado RD 24 Embedded Image
2. Jason Robertson Dallas LW 23 Embedded Image
3. Jack Hughes New Jersey C 21 Embedded Image
4. Nick Suzuki Montreal C 23 Embedded Image
5. Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo LD 22 Embedded Image
 

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 6-10

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
6. Elias Pettersson Vancouver C 24 Embedded Image
7. Jake Oettinger Dallas G 23 Embedded Image
8. Miro Heiskanen Dallas LD 23 Embedded Image
9. Quinn Hughes Vancouver LD 23 Embedded Image
10. Brady Tkachuk Ottawa LW 23 Embedded Image
 

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 11-15

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
11. Trevor Zegras Anaheim C 21 Embedded Image
12. Moritz Seider Detroit RD 21 Embedded Image
13. Bowen Byram Colorado LD 21 Embedded Image
14. Owen Power Buffalo LD 20 Embedded Image
15. Cole Caufield Montreal LW 21 Embedded Image
 

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 16-20

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
16. Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 22 Embedded Image
17. Tim Stutzle Ottawa C 20 Embedded Image
18. Lucas Raymond Detroit LW 20 Embedded Image
19. Nico Hischier New Jersey C 23 Embedded Image
20. Martin Necas Carolina C 23 Embedded Image
 

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 21-25

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
21. Matt Boldy Minnesota LW 21 Embedded Image
22. Matty Beniers Seattle C 20 Embedded Image
23. Robert Thomas St. Louis C 23 Embedded Image
24. Noah Dobson NY Islanders RD 22 Embedded Image
25. Spencer Knight Florida G 21 Embedded Image
 

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 26-30

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
26. Jake Sanderson Ottawa LD 20 Embedded Image
27. Josh Norris Ottawa C 23 Embedded Image
28. Jamie Drysdale Anaheim RD 20 Embedded Image
29. Kaiden Guhle Montreal LD 21 Embedded Image
30. Cole Perfetti Winnipeg LW 20 Embedded Image
 

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 31-35

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
31. Wyatt Johnston Dallas RW 19 Embedded Image
32. Mason McTavish Anaheim C 19 Embedded Image
33. Kent Johnson Columbus LW 20 Embedded Image
34. Simon Edvinsson Grand Rapids (AHL) LD 19 Embedded Image
35. Jesper Wallstedt Iowa (AHL) G 20 Embedded Image
 

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 36-40

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
36. Sebastian Cossa Grand Rapids (AHL) G 20 Embedded Image
37. Dylan Guenther Arizona RW 19 Embedded Image
38. Juraj Slafkovsky Montreal LW 18 Embedded Image
39. Pavel Mintyukov Saginaw (OHL) LD 19 Embedded Image
40. Luke Hughes Michigan (NCAA) LD 19 Embedded Image
 

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 41-45

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
41. Dylan Cozens Buffalo C 21 Embedded Image
42. Marco Kasper Rogle (SHL) LW 18 Embedded Image
43. Shane Wright Coachella Valley (AHL) C 18 Embedded Image
44. David Jiricek Cleveland (AHL) RD 18 Embedded Image
45. Stuart Skinner Edmonton G 24 Embedded Image
 

 

Embedded Image

Nos. 46-50

 
Player Team Pos. Age Country
46. Logan Cooley Minnesota (NCAA) C 18 Embedded Image
47. Zach Bolduc Quebec (QMJHL) C 19 Embedded Image
48. Brandt Clarke Los Angeles RD 19 Embedded Image
49. Jimmy Snuggerud Minnesota (NCAA) RW 18 Embedded Image
50. Yaroslav Askarov Milwaukee (AHL) G 20 Embedded Image

 

 

 