Makar the standard-bearer for NHL’s younger generation Colorado’s superstar blueliner is No. 1 in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s ranking of the Top 50 U-24 NHL-affiliated players and prospects.

Steve Dryden TSN Hockey Contributor Archive

Cale Makar is the standard-bearer for the NHL’s younger generation.

Makar is No. 1 in Craig Button’s ranking of the Top 50 U-24 NHL-affiliated players and prospects who were 23 or younger as of the start of the NHL season Oct. 11.

Since then, the Colorado superstar has turned 24 and reached 200 career points faster than any defenceman in NHL history.

Makar, who plays the game at breakneck speed, reached the milestone in 195 games, 12 fewer than any other blueliner.

Teammate Nathan MacKinnon has famously said Makar could develop into the greatest defenceman ever.

Button doesn’t share that perspective but sees Makar ending up as one of the all-time greatest by career’s end.

“Makar has a brilliant future ahead of him,” says Button. “I think he could eventually be the third best defenceman behind Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom.”

Orr won eight consecutive Norris Trophies and Lidstrom won a total of seven best defenceman honours. Makar won his first last year and doubled down by winning the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP with the Stanley Cup champions.

Makar (6-20-26) is one of three players who earned AAA superstar status in Button’s grading – placing ahead of No. 2 Dallas left winger Jason Robertson (23-20-43) and No. 3 New Jersey centre Jack Hughes (16-19-35).

Robertson and Hughes lead a dazzling group of young Americans, with six of Button’s top 11 representing the stars and stripes. The others: No. 7 Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger, No. 9 Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes, No. 10 Ottawa left winger Brady Tkachuk and No. 11 Anaheim centre Trevor Zegras

Montreal centre Nick Suzuki is No. 4 and the highest-ranked player from a Canadian team. The Canadiens and Ottawa Senators each have four players in the top 50, most among Canada-based clubs.

The Canadiens are Suzuki, No. 15 left winger Cole Caufield, No. 28 defenceman Kaiden Guhle and No. 39 left winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Senators are Tkachuk, No. 17 centre Tim Stutzle, No. 26 defenceman Jake Sanderson and No. 27 centre Josh Norris.

Dallas has three representatives in the top 10: Robertson, Oettinger, and No. 8 defenceman Miro Heiskanen. Button ranked Dallas’s collection of U-24 players as best in the league.

Ten countries are represented in Button’s ranking. Canada, USA, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Russia, Switzerland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Austria.

Three members of the Top 50 have turned 24 since season’s start: Makar, No. 6 Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and No. 45 Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.

Nos. 1-5 Player Team Pos. Age Country 1. Cale Makar Colorado RD 24 2. Jason Robertson Dallas LW 23 3. Jack Hughes New Jersey C 21 4. Nick Suzuki Montreal C 23 5. Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo LD 22

Nos. 6-10 Player Team Pos. Age Country 6. Elias Pettersson Vancouver C 24 7. Jake Oettinger Dallas G 23 8. Miro Heiskanen Dallas LD 23 9. Quinn Hughes Vancouver LD 23 10. Brady Tkachuk Ottawa LW 23

Nos. 11-15 Player Team Pos. Age Country 11. Trevor Zegras Anaheim C 21 12. Moritz Seider Detroit RD 21 13. Bowen Byram Colorado LD 21 14. Owen Power Buffalo LD 20 15. Cole Caufield Montreal LW 21

Nos. 16-20 Player Team Pos. Age Country 16. Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 22 17. Tim Stutzle Ottawa C 20 18. Lucas Raymond Detroit LW 20 19. Nico Hischier New Jersey C 23 20. Martin Necas Carolina C 23

Nos. 21-25 Player Team Pos. Age Country 21. Matt Boldy Minnesota LW 21 22. Matty Beniers Seattle C 20 23. Robert Thomas St. Louis C 23 24. Noah Dobson NY Islanders RD 22 25. Spencer Knight Florida G 21

Nos. 26-30 Player Team Pos. Age Country 26. Jake Sanderson Ottawa LD 20 27. Josh Norris Ottawa C 23 28. Jamie Drysdale Anaheim RD 20 29. Kaiden Guhle Montreal LD 21 30. Cole Perfetti Winnipeg LW 20

Nos. 31-35 Player Team Pos. Age Country 31. Wyatt Johnston Dallas RW 19 32. Mason McTavish Anaheim C 19 33. Kent Johnson Columbus LW 20 34. Simon Edvinsson Grand Rapids (AHL) LD 19 35. Jesper Wallstedt Iowa (AHL) G 20

Nos. 36-40 Player Team Pos. Age Country 36. Sebastian Cossa Grand Rapids (AHL) G 20 37. Dylan Guenther Arizona RW 19 38. Juraj Slafkovsky Montreal LW 18 39. Pavel Mintyukov Saginaw (OHL) LD 19 40. Luke Hughes Michigan (NCAA) LD 19

Nos. 41-45 Player Team Pos. Age Country 41. Dylan Cozens Buffalo C 21 42. Marco Kasper Rogle (SHL) LW 18 43. Shane Wright Coachella Valley (AHL) C 18 44. David Jiricek Cleveland (AHL) RD 18 45. Stuart Skinner Edmonton G 24