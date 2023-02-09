Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar will miss the rest of the team's road trip due to a head injury he sustained on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Cale Makar is out for the rest of the trip. Head injury stemming from the Jeff Carter play. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 9, 2023

Makar was hurt when he was hit on his blindside by Penguins forward Jeff Carter in the third period. He was down on the ice before being helped off.

“Pretty blindside. The ref said apparently we ran into each other, but I don’t know how that’s possible. He was coming down the ice," Makar said of the hit.

The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 45 points in 45 games this season.

The Avs have two more games remaining on their current road trip, with matchups against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Makar's first chance to return would be on Tuesday as the Avalanche return home to take on the Lightning.