The Colorado Avalanche signed free agent forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract on Monday.

The deal will carry a cap hit of $2 million, according to multiple reports.

Rodrigues is coming off a career season, in which he posted 19 goals and 43 points in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He added three goals and five points in seven playoff games.

“We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. “He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways.”

The 29-year-old has 53 goals and 129 points in 316 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres and Penguins.