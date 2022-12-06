Avs' MacKinnon to miss approx. four weeks with upper-body injury

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will be out of action for approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) will miss approximately 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/EENYbYOQJu — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 7, 2022

The 27-year-old left Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers in some discomfort after blocking a shot as well as taking a hit from forward Scott Laughton.

The team later confirmed that he exited with an upper-body injury.

Nathan MacKinnon has left the game with an upper body injury and will not return. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 6, 2022

He had one shot in just under five minutes of ice time before leaving the contest.

MacKinnon has appeared in 23 games this season recording eight goals and 25 assists.