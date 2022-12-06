49m ago
Avs' MacKinnon to miss approx. four weeks with upper-body injury
Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will be out of action for approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday. MacKinnon was injured in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Avalanche 3, Flyers 5
The 27-year-old left Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers in some discomfort after blocking a shot as well as taking a hit from forward Scott Laughton.
The team later confirmed that he exited with an upper-body injury.
He had one shot in just under five minutes of ice time before leaving the contest.
MacKinnon has appeared in 23 games this season recording eight goals and 25 assists.