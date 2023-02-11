The Colorado Avalanche placed defenceman Bran Hunt on waivers on Saturday.

Hunt, 34, has three goals and six points in 26 games this season.

The 5-foot-9 defenceman signed a two-year, $1.525 million deal with the Avalanche in the offseason.

Hunt was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Edmonton Oilers in 2013 and has 25 goals and 82 points in 267 career games split between the Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks, and Avalanche.