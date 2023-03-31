The Colorado Avalanche have placed defenceman Brad Hunt on waivers on Friday.

Hunt, 34, has played in 43 games for the Avalanche this season, where he has totaled three goals and eight points with a +1 rating.

If he goes unclaimed, Hunt will rejoin the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, who has played 24 games with earlier in the year and scored seven goals and 21 points. He will serve as captain of the Eagles if he rejoins the team.

Hunt started his career with the Edmonton Oilers as an undrafted free agent, and debuted for the team in the 2013-14 season.

Hunt has played for the Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Nashville predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks and the Avalanche.

In his 10 year NHL career, he has played in 284 games with 25 goals and 84 points. His longest stretch of success in the NHL was with the Wild, where he played in 100 games across two-and-a-half seasons.