The Colorado Avalanche announced Monday that Joe Sakic has been promoted to president of hockey operations while Chris MacFarland will be moved to general manager.

Sakic, who previously held the title of executive vice president and general manager, is fresh off winning the 2021-22 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the first executive in Avalanche history to do so. He helped build a Colorado team that recorded a franchise-best 119 points during the regular season as well as a Stanley Cup victory, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

The 52-year-old MacFarland served as the Avs' assistant general manager for the last seven seasons. He was hired in May of 2015 and has worked under Sakic since.

Prior to joining Colorado, MacFarland was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets' hockey operations department for 16 years.