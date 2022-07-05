The Colorado Avalanche are brining back veteran forward Andrew Cogliano on a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old played a pivotal role in the Avs' run to the Stanley Cup, anchoring the penalty kill while adding three goals and three assists in 16 games.

The Toronto, Ont. native played 74 regular season games, scoring four goals and 12 assists.

Cogliano has 174 goals and 252 assists in 1,140 career NHL games with the Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers.