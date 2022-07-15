The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche announced on Friday that they've signed veteran defenceman Brad Hunt to a two-year contract.

Hunt, 33, played last season with the Vancouver Canucks, netting thee goals and 14 assists over 50 games.

The undrafted native of Maple Ridge, B.C., has played in 241 games over his nine-year career with the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild and Canucks, scoring 22 goals and 54 assists.

Hunt is coming off a one-year, $800,000 contract.