The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Miles Wood to a six-year deal.

Wood had 13 goals and 14 assists in 76 games with the New Jersey Devils last season.

WOOD YOU BELIEVE IT 🏔️



Miles Wood and the @Avalanche have agreed to a six-year deal! 🤩



More #NHLFreeAgency coverage on @NHLNetwork and @NHLdotcom! pic.twitter.com/meTM48m9cZ — NHL (@NHL) July 1, 2023

The 27-year-old has 78 goals and 70 assists in 402 career games. He was originally selected in the fourth round (100th overall) by the Devils in the 2013 NHL Draft.