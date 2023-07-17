The Colorado Avalanche announced Monday they have signed restricted free agent forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract.

It's official ✍️



We have agreed to terms with forward Ross Colton on a four-year contract.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/1MXX6ViHNc — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 17, 2023

The Avalanche did not provide the financial details of the deal.

Colton was acquired by the Avalanche from the Tampa Bay Lightning last month in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old scored 16 goals and tallied 32 points in 81 games with the Lightning last season.

A native of Robbinsville, N.J., Colton helped the Lightning capture the Stanley Cup in 2021, scoring the Cup-clinching, game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens.

"Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree," said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland in a statement. "He has physicality to his game, is ultra competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways."

Selected by the Lightning in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Colton has scored 47 goals and 83 points in 190 career NHL games.

Collegiately, Colton appeared in 69 games with the University of Vermont from 2016-18, scoring 28 goals and adding 22 assists for 50 points.