DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday.

The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.

In October, Mears appeared in two games for the Pirates and gave up no runs over two innings.

Mears was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Dec. 18 and claimed by the Rangers five days later. He was designated for assignment by Texas on Dec. 27.

The 26-year-old Mears has appeared in 36 career games with the Pirates, posting a 4.75 ERA.

