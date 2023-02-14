Randal Grichuk is unlikely to be ready for the Colorado Rockies' Opening Day.

The 31-year-old outfielder tells MLB.com's Thomas Harding that he underwent sports hernia surgery last week and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

The Rockies are set to open their 2023 campaign on Mar. 30 at the San Diego Padres.

This was the second such surgery for Grichuk, who also underwent the procedure in 2015 as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“It was one of those things that was not going to get better, and it was a matter of when was it going to get worse,” Grichuk said. “I’d much rather miss Spring Training, get back late spring and miss only a little bit of [regular-season] time than try to play through the grind of trying to play every day, 100 per-cent effort, then let it flare in April and miss two or three months of the season.”

A native of Rosenberg, TX, Grichuk is headed into his 10th big league season and second with the Rockies after having been acquired last spring in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2022, Grichuk batted .259 with 19 home runs, 73 runs batted in an a .724 OPS.