Canadian forward Colton Dach went straight to the dressing room with an apparent injury after delivering a hit in the third period against Sweden on Saturday.

Dach threw a hit in the defensive zone and immediately crumpled to the ice favouring his right arm.

Colton Dach leaves for the 🇨🇦 room with an injury



Appeared to be right shoulder



Tough to see @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 1, 2023

The 19-year-old missed the remainder of the game and head coach Dennis Williams did not have an update on his status following the contest.

Dach has two assists in four games for Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.