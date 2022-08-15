McDavid on Kane returning to Edmonton: ‘Exciting for me, personally’

After spending last season with the Edmonton Oilers, Colton Sceviour is heading to Europe.

The veteran forward signed a one-year contract with SC Bern in Switzerland on Monday.

Sceviour, 33, posted two goals and five points in in 35 games with the Oilers last season. He added six goals and 11 points in 22 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

"Colton brings energy, versatility and leadership to the team," SC Bern sports director Andrew Ebbett said, per Google Translate. "He can play different roles... and completes our attack."

A fourth-round pick of the Dallas Stars in 2007, Sceviour has 66 goals and 156 points in 535 career NHL games with the Stars, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Oilers.